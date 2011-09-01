iisnode encountered an error when processing the request.

HRESULT: 0x6d HTTP status: 500 HTTP subStatus: 1013 HTTP reason: Internal Server Error

You are receiving this HTTP 200 response because system.webServer/iisnode/@devErrorsEnabled configuration setting is 'true'.

In addition to the log of stdout and stderr of the node.exe process, consider using debugging and ETW traces to further diagnose the problem.

The last 64k of the output generated by the node.exe process to stderr is shown below:

NotFoundError: Image not found (node:7912) [DEP0005] DeprecationWarning: Buffer() is deprecated due to security and usability issues. Please use the Buffer.alloc(), Buffer.allocUnsafe(), or Buffer.from() methods instead. (Use `node --trace-deprecation ...` to show where the warning was created) NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found NotFoundError: Image not found